Nikki Bella makes massive Charlotte Flair announcement following WWE return

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently took to social media to make a huge announcement related to Charlotte Flair. Bella returned to the Stamford-based promotion's programming on RAW after Money in the Bank.

Upon her return to WWE TV on the June 9, 2025, edition of the red brand, Nikki Bella came out to hype up the upcoming all-women premium live event, Evolution, scheduled for July 13. During her promo, the former Divas Champion namedropped some of the most popular female stars on the current roster, including Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY.

She was then interrupted by Liv Morgan, who came out angry because Bella forgot to mention her name. The segment ended with Morgan hitting an ObLIVion on the legend.

Ahead of Evolution, Nikki Bella recently took to Instagram to make a huge announcement related to her former rival, Charlotte Flair's appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show. In her post's caption, Bella referenced The Queen's recent Instagram post with her, writing that she loved Flair's caption of their respective Divas Championship records.

The Hall of Famer also hyped up Evolution and the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event, referencing her 2015 clash with Charlotte.

"This Monday on @thenikkiandbrieshow we have the one and only Charlotte Flair! @charlottewwe. Loved her caption…. The Longest Reigning Divas Champion and the Last Divas Champion 🥹❤️‍🔥 I just have loved watching her on her socials diving into health and beauty inside and outside. As well as killing the fashion game! We get into that as well as @wwe Evolution July 13th (get your tickets now!) and the Evolution of ourselves. ✨In honor of Night of Champions this weekend, taking it back to one of my favorite matches at Night of Champions against Charlotte! Watch now on WWE’s Vault on @youtube!" she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

WWE legend Nikki Bella wants to face Rhea Ripley

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Nikki Bella revealed that she wanted to work with Rhea Ripley, highlighting that she had been saying it for quite some time.

Bella also teased a heel turn, saying that she did not want to be a "good girl" in her potential feud with The Eradicator.

"I think one day, it would be incredible to work with Rhea Ripley. And I've been saying this for the past, I think, five years. I would really love to do something with her, but I don't want to be a good girl when I do," Bella said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Nikki Bella going into Evolution.

