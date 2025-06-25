Nikki Bella spotted with 14-time World Champion outside WWE

Nikki Bella is back in WWE, and it looks like she's once again hanging out with her former full-time peers.
One of The Fearless One's former rivals recently posted about them meeting outside WWE. Charlotte Flair appeared on The Bella Twins' podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, as evidenced by her photo with the former Divas Champion at the SiriusXM studio in New York City.
The Queen posted multiple photos of her and Nikki Bella in the non-WWE setting on Instagram as they reunited for the podcast, acknowledging their feud from 2015. Charlotte ended her reign as the longest-reigning Divas Champion of all time in September of that year, funnily enough, at the Night of Champions pay-per-view.
Flair added a couple of photos of them in action against each other. She also noted that she was the final Divas Champion before the title was retired in favor of the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 32:
When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!
"Longest Reigning and Final Divas Champion 🦋 ," wrote Charlotte.
You can check out the post HERE.
What is Nikki Bella doing at WWE Evolution?
As mentioned above, Nikki Bella has returned to WWE. She had begun a program with Liv Morgan that was supposed to lead to a match at Evolution, but it won't be happening anymore. The Judgment Day member suffered a shoulder injury and will be out for months.
As a result, WWE will need to come up with something new for Bella at the all-women's premium live event. She could face Roxanne Perez, Morgan's expected replacement in The Judgment Day, with a tag team title match possible, too.
Perez looks set to become Raquel Rodriguez's new tag team partner, with the powerhouse continuing as champion. The two can defend the titles against Nikki Bella and a partner at Evolution. Her twin sister, Brie, is the obvious candidate for this spot, but one cannot rule out Rhea Ripley.
Mami is currently feuding with Rodriguez, with the two set to face off in a Street Fight at Night of Champions this weekend.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!