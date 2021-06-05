Charlotte Flair comments following Andrade's AEW debut

Andrade made his AEW debut on last night's Dynamite, and his fiance Charlotte Flair has been showing her support online. Andrade was granted his release from WWE in March of this year, and was not subject to the usual 90-day non-compete clause.

Following Andrade's surprise debut on AEW Dynamite last night, Charlotte Flair has been sharing the love on her Twitter page. She recently shared a photo of herself and Andrade together.

In the photo, the pair appear to be toasting something with their glasses of wine. The multi-time WWE Women's Champion added the caption:

"“the world is yours” te amo @AndradeElIdolo"

Prior to his debut on AEW Dynamite, Andrade shared a picture of himself and Charlotte Flair which led to a lot of speculation about the couple. Flair retweeted the post. The photo was captioned:

"let's celebrate for the good news. I you #mami and you look pretty #queen @MsCharlotteWWE

"Vamos a celebrar por la buenas noticias. Te otra cosas Luces hermosa"

Charlotte Flair will face Rhea Ripley at Hell in a Cell

WWE's 2021 pay-per-view schedule has seen some changes, with Hell in a Cell taking place later this month rather than in its usual late October slot. At the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Charlotte Flair will be challenging Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship.

The women previously faced off for the title at WrestleMania Backlash last month. Ripley managed to retain the RAW Women's Championship by pinning former champion Asuka, who she also dethroned to win the title at WrestleMania 37.

Nikki Cross has also been involved in the feud between the two women. In consecutive weeks on Monday Night RAW, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has beaten both Ripley and Flair in two-minute challenges.

