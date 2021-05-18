"I wanted the screen for myself and not with my dad" - Charlotte Flair on recent Ric Flair and Lacey Evans storyline

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE after a break at the end of 2020. She began 2021 involved in a storyline with her dad, Ric Flair, and fellow RAW star Lacey Evans.

Evans and Flair had previously aligned in 2019 when the pair were both feuding with then-double champion Becky Lynch.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Charlotte Flair revealed that she wasn't a fan of the storyline.

“It wasn’t so much about Lacey. It is very difficult with my dad," Charlotte said." I had an extensive amount of time off for the first time ever in my career, I was eager and excited to come back and start fresh. I wanted to add layers to my characters as I felt stale. I wanted these changes. When my dad got brought into the picture, I was like man it's 2021 and I don’t want to share the screen with my dad. I am Charlotte Flair now, I am not longer Ric Flair’s daughter, that’s Charlotte’s dad. I was like why I have to be on TV with my dad."

Charlotte Flair added that she doesn't mean it a selfish way, but just wants to pave her own path in WWE.

“I don’t want anyone to think that is selfish, anyone would love to share screen with their dad," Charlotte explained. "But if anyone’s followed my career, all I have done since day one is pave my own legacy. Yes, I do a lot of his personal trademarks but it is also to acknowledge me as a separate performer. So that’s why I was frustrated at home because selfishly I wanted the screen for myself and not with my dad."

The storyline centered around the budding relationship between Ric Flair and Lacey Evans, with Charlotte Flair growing frustrated with the pair on-screen.

At the Royal Rumble, Evans accompanied Ric when they distracted Charlotte, causing her to lose the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

The angle came to an end when Lacey Evans revealed that she was pregnant in real life. Her surprise announcement came less than a week before her scheduled title match at Elimination Chamber against Asuka.

Charlotte Flair lost out at WrestleMania Backlash

“Some people struggle not to be drawn into the darkness. But ever since I was a little girl, I've said, 'Why not splash in and have fun!’” 👸🏼 #WMBacklash @cruel#cruella pic.twitter.com/E5KuFWgtDf — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 17, 2021

At the weekend's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, Charlotte Flair faced Rhea Ripley and Asuka in a triple threat match. The bout was originally a WrestleMania rematch between Ripley and Asuka, but Sonya Deville added Flair to the match.

At the event, Charlotte Flair attempted to pin both Asuka and Rhea Ripley simultaneously. However, later in the match, Ripley took home the victory and retained her title when she pinned Asuka.

