Former WWE Women’s Champion confirmed as next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

Stone Cold Steve Austin has lined up another big guest for the upcoming episode of The Broken Skull Sessions.

The WWE Hall of Famer has had plenty of high-profile guests in recent years, and the next episode coming up on August 19,2022 is no exception.

Peacock sent out a WWE email blast this afternoon to promote their streaming service and, within the list of announcements, confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be the next guest on Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions.

Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania Backlash, where she lost an I Quit Match to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Does Charlotte Flair's appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin's show mean that she's coming back soon?

WWE explained that Charlotte Flair's disappearance following WrestleMania Backlash was due to Ronda Rousey breaking her arm.

But in actuality, Flair was given time off television to be married to All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo.

While Andrade returned to All Elite Wrestling programming few weeks ago, The Queen is yet to return to SmackDown and has missed WWE's second biggest premium live event of the year in the process.

With Charlotte Flair scheduled to appear on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on August 19, this allows a very short time window for The Queen to return to WWE programming for her interview with Austin.

While Flair doesn't need to return to RAW or SmackDown in order to appear on Austin's show, it's curious that WWE itself has yet to advertise this appearance and might be waiting on her to return to television before promoting it.

Are you excited about Charlotte Flair being Stone Cold Steve Austin's next guest? Do you think Flair's appearance on Broken Skull Sessions signifies that she'll be returning to SmackDown soon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

