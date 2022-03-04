"Dad, I got this, okay?" – Charlotte Flair on her father commenting about her WWE career

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair spoke about trying not to control what her father, Ric Flair, says about her wrestling career.

Despite being the daughter of one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, Charlotte did what many believed to be impossible: stepped out of her father's shadow, becoming one of the biggest superstars in WWE history.

Speaking on the radio show HOT 97, Charlotte said she no longer tries to control what her father talks about her WWE career:

"My dad’s a lot more vocal. I’ve tried to control that and I’ve realized that I can’t. He’s gonna say what he wants to say and I can’t persuade him any other way and it’s just learning to have…it does [comes from a place of love] and he thinks he’s doing right by me." (H/T - Ringside News)

Although her father being vocal about her career can be challenging, the 12-time women's champion said she'll always be her father's little girl:

"I’m gonna try not to fight that battle anymore. He's always gonna go to bat for me and I'd expect any parent to go to bat for their child. I think people just forget that it’s a father-daughter duo, and he’s just protecting his nest. Even though I don’t think I need protecting. I’m like, ‘Dad, I got this, okay?’ I’m still daddy’s little girl.” (H/T - Ringside News)

Charlotte has flourished as one of WWE's top stars as she currently holds the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Charlotte Flair will face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38

The second-generation superstar is currently prepping for the biggest match of her career. Charlotte will be going one-on-one with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Along with Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Ronda were involved in the first-ever Women's WrestleMania main event in 2019.

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair will create history again when they main event night 1 of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas on Saturday, April 2.

Who do you see leaving WrestleMania with the SmackDown Women's Championship? Let us know in the poll below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh

