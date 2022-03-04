Charlotte Flair crosses 16-year-old WWE milestone, now holds #2 spot in all-time list

At 822 days, Charlotte Flair surpassed WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on the list of most combined days as WWE Women's Champion.

Charlotte Flair currently holds the SmackDown Women's title. Flair is all set to take on Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38, with the former's title on the line. Flair made her main roster debut in 2015 and has won 13 singles titles so far.

Flair has now dethroned Trish Stratus from her #2 spot in the combined days as WWE Women's Champion list. Please note the list only includes main roster title reigns (Women's title, SmackDown Women's title, RAW Women's title, and the Divas title), and thus NXT title reigns aren't included. Also, the Women's Tag Team titles aren't included in this list.

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE we can’t all be queens. someone has to clap when I walk by. we can’t all be queens. someone has to clap when I walk by. https://t.co/Lx9RqCeIsm

Stratus won the Women's title on seven occasions, with a combined 821 days as champion. Flair is currently in her 13th Women's title reign on the main roster, totaling a combined 822 days as champion. Flair's record includes six RAW Women's title reigns, six SmackDown Women's title reigns, and a Divas title reign.

Stratus last held the Women's title in 2006 when she retired from active competition. Charlotte surpassing Trish is the first time in 16 years that someone has exceeded the female legend's impressive milestone.

Flair is currently only behind WWE Hall of Famer The Fabulous Moolah in terms of combined days as WWE Women's Champion. Moolah registered a whopping 10,775 combined days as champion. It's safe to say Moolah's record is here to stay and will probably never be broken.

Flair is now at #2 for combined days as Women's Champion on the main roster!

Charlotte Flair's main roster run has been marred with controversy

It's been seven years since Flair made her main roster debut, and she has already won 13 women's titles. This doesn't include her two NXT Women's title reigns and her Women's Tag Team title reign with Asuka.

Flair has consistently been on the receiving end of criticism over her WWE booking. Fans believe she's given meaningless title reigns to get her closer to her father Ric Flair's 16 world title reigns as quickly as possible. Fans believe WWE sacrificed several talented female stars to make Flair look good.

What do you think of Flair surpassing Stratus in this impressive list? Do you think she is deserving of breaking her father's record?

