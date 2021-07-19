Charlotte Flair defeats Rhea Ripley to become 14-time Women's Champion

Charlotte Flair made history once again at Money in the Bank as she captured her 14th title in a superb match against Rhea Ripley. The Queen proved her pedigree on the night, and her veteran experience won her the bout.

Heading into the RAW Women's Championship match, it's safe to say that no one was too bothered about it.

The match itself had not received much hype or coverage in the weeks leading up to Money in the Bank, except for a few segments and exchanges between Flair and Ripley here and there.

Despite this, the two women grabbed the attention of the WWE Universe with their athleticism, skill and the show they put on for the fans in Fort Worth, Texas.

It was a hard-fought match between both women, as they took each other to the limit. At times it looked as though Rhea Ripley had things under control and there were times when Charlotte Flair looked the clear favorite. However, the latter's experience proved to be a game-changer as she managed to do some significant damage to The Nightmare's left knee with the help of the steel stairs.

Flair would seal her victory soon after, forcing Ripley to tap out after locking in the Figure-8 leg lock.

A historic night for The Queen as she once again displayed her dominance over the best of the best in the Women's Division.

WWE had to cut out the pay-per-view feed after Charlotte Flair's antics

Their match was superb to watch, but WWE were forced to cut out a part of it, following some interesting choice of sign language from Charlotte Flair. The Queen, was making her first appearance in front of a live audience in quite a while, and didn't take too well to some of the chants.

In the middle of their match, the fans in Fort Worth, Texas decided to start a somewhat disrespectful chant calling for Becky Lynch. Obviously, Flair didn't take too kindly to it and decided to flip the crowd off.

Charlotte knows a little bit of sign language so here's to ya! #WWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/vMrW4NdFEc — NoDQ.com: #WWE #MITB news (@nodqdotcom) July 19, 2021

This forced WWE to momentarily cut the feed, as they are a PG company and cannot afford to have such profanity made visible.

That being said, it was just a tiny setback in what was an amazing bout between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. A great win for Flair and a great way to kick-off her 14th title reign.

