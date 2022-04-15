Charlotte Flair discusses the inspiration behind her heel character 

Charlotte Flair has admitted that she learned to be a villain from a WWE Hall of Famer and multi-time world champion.

The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion is one of the most decorated female superstars in the company's history. As one of the top stars on the show, The Queen has been portraying a heel for a while now, and it doesn't look like she'll be changing directions anytime soon.

To promote her father's WWE Evil episode, Charlotte Flair stated in a recent video on Twitter that she learned to be evil from 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair.

"You want to know where I learned to be evil? From my dad," she said.

Charlotte Flair has a major task ahead of her in WWE

The Queen defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38, where she successfully retained the title. Last week, The Baddest Woman on the Planet challenged Flair to an 'I Quit' match at WrestleMania Backlash, with the title on the line.

Flair stated in a backstage interview that she'd make Rousey say the two magic words at the premium live event.

"Well of course she wants a rematch because she didn't win. She lost, she didn't tap me out. I felt the Armbar, I felt the pressure, I didn't tap and I didn't lose. Not only am I the hardest worker, but I am the smartest worker. Ronda couldn't even beat me at Candyland. I even said it earlier, Chess, still couldn't beat me. Checkers, whatever it is. She can't beat me, I'm Charlotte Flair. I don't quit, quitting is not in my DNA. I win, I win at all costs. I won at WrestleMania and I'm gonna make her say, 'I Quit' after she bows down at WrestleMania Backlash," said Flair.

Despite The Queen's confidence, fans believe that Rousey could dethrone Charlotte and end the latter's lengthy title reign. Do you think she has what it takes to defeat Flair? Sound off in the comments below.

