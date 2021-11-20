"You hit your friends harder" - Charlotte Flair on shoot fight with former WWE superstar

Charlotte Flair has been known to be outspoken about some of the stuff in the wrestling industry. The eight-time WWE Women's Champion has been making headlines frequently for her behavior in and outside the ring.

The Queen of WWE SmackDown has gotten into a spat with her comrades over multiple reasons including Nia Jax. Over the August 30 episode of RAW, Charlotte took on Nia in a singles match.

The match got more intense and real with things getting out of hand as it went on, with both women getting more physical with each other. Charlotte Flair spoke of the match at The Masked Man Show and how the match escalated to another level of aggressiveness.

"Do you want me to FaceTime her? [laughs]. Still best friends. You know what happened with Nia and I? You hit your friends harder. You hit your friends harder. I truly believe, anytime I've been in a match with someone I feel super comfortable with and that's really what it was,"

Nia got the upper hand in the match and won. The two moved on to have another match the following week. The match took place for the RAW Women's Championship with Charlotte coming out on top at the end.

The Heat Between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

Both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are at the top of WWE women's division. The women hold championships from the two WWE main roster brands, RAW and Smackdown.

Due to these two superstars vying for the top spot in the company, friction has been caused between them. Now heading into their big Champion vs Champion match at Survivor Series this Sunday, both will have to face each other despite the friction between them.

Speaking over on ESPN's Get Up show, Charlotte explained why she and Lynch are no longer friends.

“Here’s how I look at it. You have two women at the top of their game and both of them want to be the best. So who’s the best? Competition breeds competition, and I think we just got older and not necessarily that success doesn’t get to your head and that’s why you lose a friendship. It’s just we both want to be on top, and there’s only room for one,”

What do you think of Charlotte Flair's explanation about her recent actions and heat? Let us know down below.

