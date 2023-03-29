Charlotte Flair discusses what WrestleMania means to her

Charlotte Flair is set for a major title match at WrestleMania 39. She opened up in a recent interview about what competing at The Grandest Stage of Them All means to her.

The Queen is scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Royal Rumble 2023 winner Rhea Ripley at the event. She's one of the most decorated female stars in the history of the company. as she's held 14 women's world titles and shared the ring with numerous stars, including Trish Stratus, Sasha Banks, and Ronda Rousey.

During a recent appearance on NBC Sport's On Her Turf, Charlotte Flair compared WrestleMania to the Super Bowl and reflected on the passing of her brother Reid in 2013.

"Specifically, what WrestleMania means to me… obviously, to the world, it’s a pop culture extravaganza. It’s our Super Bowl. The biggest show of the year, the biggest rivalries, and the biggest stars. But for me, when my brother Reid died in 2013, it was the day before WrestleMania, and he was coming home for the first time to see me wrestle. I wasn’t on WrestleMania [at the time], I was still in developmental, but I was at Axxess where we put on exhibition matches," said Flair.

Charlotte Flair says she feels the closest to her brother during WrestleMania week

The Queen will make her seventh WrestleMania appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, a show that she headlined in 2019.

During the same interview, Charlotte Flair shared that she's where she is right now because of her brother and that she feels closest to him during this time of the year.

"Every WrestleMania week, all those emotions are hitting me where I’m walking into WrestleMania and I’m here because of him. 100% it was for him in the beginning and now I will always carry him with me. But now it’s still like how did I get this far? How do I get this opportunity? I guess I feel closest to him around this time because WrestleMania is such a big deal to the superstars. Everyone dreams of a WrestleMania and I’m living his dream so when I’m out there WrestleMania I’m like, we did it," she said.

Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley in a title match at WrestleMania 36. It'll be interesting to see if she can do it again to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

