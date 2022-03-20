Ric Flair posts heartfelt photo in memory of his late son Reid Flair 

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently posted an emotional tweet regarding his younger son, Reid Flair.

Reid made his debut in WCW on October 4th, 1998, where he defeated Eric Bischoff. He also appeared in various independent promotions, including Big Time Wrestling, Northeast Wrestling, and Lucha Libre USA. Reid later made his debut for All Japan Pro Wrestling in 2013.

Unfortunately, Reid was found dead on March 29, 2013. Taking to Twitter, The Nature Boy posted a picture with his family, including Reid Flair and Charlotte Flair, and captioned the picture as:

“Cherish every moment”

Ric wrote the heart-breaking caption as he remembered his younger son, who passed almost a decade ago.

Charlotte Flair recently spoke about her differences with her father Ric Flair

Though Reid Flair and The Nature Boy were very much alike, it appears that the reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair, isn’t a lot like her father.

In an interview with Hot 97, the SmackDown Women’s Champion revealed how she’s different from The Nature Boy. The Queen mentioned that she is someone who doesn’t let people know what she is thinking, but her father is the opposite in this regard.

Flair also added that she tried to control what her father said, but she eventually realized that she can’t anymore.

“I don’t let people know what I am thinking, whether I am bothered or unbothered," said Charlotte. "And my dad is a lot more vocal. I’ve tried to control that, and I realize that I can’t." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

The Queen mentioned that the WWE Hall of Famer could eventually come back to WWE. Charlotte said that she has seen many people come and go in WWE, so she expects to see her father return in the near future.

