Charlotte Flair disliked fans booing her on WWE RAW, legend says

Charlotte Flair has divided opinion since returning in the 2025 Women's WWE Royal Rumble match. WCW legend Konnan watched The Queen's post-Rumble RAW promo and thinks she disliked fans' reaction toward her.

Flair looked set to perform as a babyface after making her in-ring comeback from a 14-month injury absence. However, on February 3, the 38-year-old received loud boos on RAW before and during her segment with Rhea Ripley. She immediately addressed the reaction by claiming she did not mind whether fans cheered or booed her.

On his K100 podcast, Konnan said Flair would not have mentioned the crowd reaction unless it bothered her:

"I like how when Flair came out on RAW she was going, 'Oh, a year ago this would have bothered me, but not now.' When you no-sell the sell, you know what I'm saying, you could tell it bothered her 'cause she brought it up at least three times, 'Boo me all you want.'" [11:40 – 11:57]

Flair can challenge for a title of her choosing at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. She has already teased possible matches against Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, NXT Women's Champion Giulia, and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Konnan on fans' perception of Charlotte Flair after WWE RAW

Following her RAW appearance, Charlotte Flair also received mixed crowd reactions on NXT and SmackDown.

Based on her response to the RAW crowd, Konnan thinks fans are even more likely to boo the two-time Royal Rumble winner:

"You could tell it bothered her and you don't want the people to see that, but anyways. I think it bothered her. I do think it actually bothered her. I just thought if you disliked her, you dislike her even more now." [12:08 – 12:27]

Konnan is not the only person to raise doubts about Flair's presentation. Former WWE star Stevie Richards believes the company "robbed" her of being a fan favorite due to the Women's Royal Rumble match outcome.

What have you made of Charlotte Flair's presentation since her return? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

