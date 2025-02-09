Charlotte Flair drops major hint about WWE character change

Charlotte Flair is among the most decorated stars on the WWE roster. While the wrestling world awaits The Queen to reveal her WrestleMania opponent, Flair has hinted at a major character change on social media.

The 38-year-old returned to the squared circle after an absence of over a year to win the Women's Royal Rumble. However, despite her historic win, the fans booed Flair on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown. She is seemingly headed to The Showcase of the Immortals as a heel.

Charlotte Flair's most recent appearance saw her tease choosing Tiffany Stratton as her WrestleMania opponent on the blue brand's show. WWE recently posted a short clip of the segment as the veteran performer mocked Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Reacting to Flair referring to the two champions as a 'kid' and a 'child,' Fightful's Instagram account commented that Charlotte could not be a babyface in the given scenario. However, the former Women's Champion shared her response and teased turning babyface despite the recent crowd reactions.

"why not?" she asked.

Charlotte shares a tease [Photo Credits: Comments on WWE's Instagram post]

Ex-WWE writer believes Charlotte Flair winning the Women's Royal Rumble was the right decision

Amid mixed reactions to Charlotte Flair winning the Women's Royal Rumble, wrestling veteran Vince Russo has supported WWE's decision to have The Queen win the bout.

During his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Royal Rumble Review and Breakdown, the 64-year-old stated that Flair was the best wrestler in the ring and that the wrestling promotion made the correct booking decision. Russo pointed out that although the result was predictable, he had no issues with it.

"I think it's good. I think that's what they should have done. [...] Charlotte Flair in that ring was the best wrestler, and she is the best wrestler. And every time she's been healthy, she's been heads and tails above everybody else. And you can't bring somebody back after a year-long injury and not have them win the 'Rumble. She's the best women's wrestler on the roster. She's been away for a year. Predictable, yes, but Chris, sometimes when you're writing this stuff, you've got to give the people what they want. And I had no problem with that outcome whatsoever," he said. [From 01:52 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Charlotte Flair is in pursuit of her 15th World Championship win. It remains to be seen if she can achieve the milestone at WrestleMania 41.

