Charlotte Flair drops major tease with The Rock ahead of WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair dropped a major tease with The Rock ahead of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. This Friday's show will be the first episode of the blue brand following WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Flair was not in action at Elimination Chamber this past Saturday night, but her WrestleMania opponent was. Tiffany Stratton teamed up with Trish Stratus to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at the PLE.

John Cena turned heel and sold his soul to The Rock at the end of the show. Ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair dropped a major tease with The Final Boss on Instagram. She shared a backstage photo with the legend, along with several other photos, and instructed her fans to be patient.

"Be patient…. season 2 is coming!" she wrote.

Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble last month and will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE star calls out critics of Charlotte Flair

Wrestling veteran EC3 recently mocked fans who criticize Charlotte Flair. The veteran missed over a year of action with a major injury before returning at Royal Rumble 2025.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, the 41-year-old noted that Flair was still in a prominent position because she was outworking people. The former NWA Champion also mocked fans for claiming they wanted to see new things but still going crazy for legends of the past.

"Just because you think somebody deserves something, sometimes the people that are in these positions are there for a reason because they're still outworking those people," EC3 said. "So, just because you, in your desperation to see something new, even though [some fans say], 'We wanna see something new. Oh, wait, that's from 20 years ago [excited reaction to legends returning]. Yeah!' Shut up, okay?" [15:08 – 15:26]

You can check out the video below:

Tiffany Stratton captured the WWE Women's Championship by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax earlier this year. Only time will tell if Charlotte Flair can capture the title from The Buff Barbie next month at WrestleMania.

