"Shut up, okay?" – Former WWE star blasts Charlotte Flair's critics (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair has been one of WWE's top stars since receiving her main roster call-up in 2015. Almost a month on from The Queen's return, former WWE talent EC3 fired back at fans for criticizing her Royal Rumble victory.

On February 1, Flair outlasted 29 competitors to become the first two-time Women's Royal Rumble winner. The 38-year-old had not wrestled since tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus against Asuka almost 14 months earlier.

EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo. The two-time TNA World Champion explained why Flair deserves to be in prominent positions compared to up-and-coming stars.

"Just because you think somebody deserves something, sometimes the people that are in these positions are there for a reason because they're still outworking those people," EC3 said. "So, just because you, in your desperation to see something new, even though [some fans say], 'We wanna see something new. Oh, wait, that's from 20 years ago [excited reaction to legends returning]. Yeah!' Shut up, okay?" [15:08 – 15:26]

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo reveal how he would have included Andrade in Charlotte Flair's WWE return storyline.

EC3 addresses Charlotte Flair's WWE star power

Despite returning as a babyface, Charlotte Flair has mostly received boos since her Women's Royal Rumble triumph. She has also shown a more villainous side to her character after choosing WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton as her WrestleMania 41 opponent.

In EC3's opinion, Flair is worthy of being positioned at the top of WWE's women's division ahead of popular stars from the NXT developmental brand:

"Just because this person [random fan says], 'Oh, I wish it was somebody over from NXT.' Why? Are they doing the same things? Are they working twice as hard as her? I doubt it. People are on top for a reason, and it's not just by beating them you get the rub and put over. Sometimes the people that you think should be beating these top people should not, and there's a lot of reasons beyond what you know." [15:43 – 16:08]

Discussing Flair's divorce from WWE star Andrade, EC3 also shared his thoughts on wrestlers' mindsets when they continue performing while having personal issues.

