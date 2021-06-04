Charlotte Flair explains why she didn't enjoy her run with the WWE Divas Championship 

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female superstar in WWE history. She is a multi-time WWE Women's Champion, 2020 Women's Royal Rumble winner, and a former Women's Tag Team Champion. According to Flair, she didn't enjoy her run with the Divas Championship.

The Queen captured the title by defeating Nikki Bella at WWE Night of Champions 2015. She held it until it was retired the following year at WWE WrestleMania 32 and replaced with the (RAW) Women's Championship. She made history twice that night, becoming the last Divas Champion and inaugural RAW Women's Champion.

During her recent interaction with Mark Andrews on BBC Radio, Charlotte Flair stated that she didn't enjoy her run with the WWE Divas title because she wasn't ready for it.

"If I have to break it down, WrestleMania 32 was a big deal for me because when I first won the Divas Championship from Nikki Bella, I felt like when I held that title up I wasn’t ready," said Charlotte Flair. "I used to watch her walk down the aisle and be like, ‘Woah, she’s a star.’ Yes, wrestling-wise, I was prepared but I still was missing — I had so much more to grow and when I held up that Divas Championship, I just was — the title doesn’t make you, you make the title, but the title was making me."

"And then when I won at WrestleMania 32 and I held up the title, I was like, ‘You’re damn right I’m the Women’s Champion," Flair added. "I felt ready so that’s what made that match. Obviously being with Becky [Lynch] and Sasha [Banks] but then when I wrestled Asuka, the moment was more everyone knew how good Asuka was, so it was a moment for me to show what I could do on the grandest stage. Not that people didn’t think I was gifted, but that was like a real opportunity to be like, ‘Okay, I’m ready for Asuka, literally.’" (H/T POST Wrestling)

The women's triple threat match at WWE WrestleMania 32 was one of the best matches on the entire show. After capturing the RAW Women's Championship for the first time that night, she went on to hold the title three more times.

Charlotte Flair says she's still finding her identity in WWE

The Queen

Charlotte Flair is the daughter of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and that's something that'll always cloud her career.

During the interview, Flair mentioned that she is still trying to find her own identity in WWE. She ignores criticism that she's where she is today simply because of her father, Ric Flair.

"I think I’m still trying to find it [my identity]," said Charlotte Flair. "I try to ignore the criticism online, because when I first started at FCW before it was even like full-blown NXT, they were like, ‘You can’t chop, you can’t woo, you can’t do the Figure-Four, you can’t do anything like your dad.’ Well then when I wrestled Natalya for the NXT Women’s Championship, they give me new music and my dad’s music is in the music. I was like, ‘Is this April Fools day? Is this a rib? What’s going on?’"

"So when I’m a bad guy — I don’t even know what I am anymore," Flair added. "I thought the strutting was more of an arrogant [thing] to use so it’s like I pick and choose depending on who I’m facing when I’m gonna do certain things but like, everyone chops so why can’t I chop? Why do people be like, ‘She’s just Ric Flair’s –’ everyone chops and you think of Ric Flair so I don’t understand the big deal. It’s not my fault that my dad’s Ric Flair. I’m sorry."

Charlotte Flair is a very talented professional wrestler. The reason she's so successful in WWE has more to do with her in-ring talent than her relationship with Ric Flair.

Edited by Kaushik Das