Charlotte Flair explains why she isn't entitled, attacks Nia Jax and Sasha Banks

Charlotte Flair held nothing back as she fired back at people who think she's entitled.

The Queen also explained who gets under her skin and why.

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female Superstar in WWE history. She only recently dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Io Shirai at TakeOver: In Your House, which brought her 12th reign as a singles champion in WWE to a close.

On this week's episode of RAW Talk, The Queen joined hosts Charly Caruso and Samoa Joe and got a few things off her chest. Charlotte Flair has worked really hard to achieve everything she's got in the company but a lot of fans attribute her success to the fact that she's the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair.

Charlotte Flair debunks the notion of her being entitled

On being prompted by Caruso about the father-daughter conversation backstage today, Charlotte Flair explained that Ric Flair was asking her who gets under her skin. She then elucidated on the matter.

"It's not about who gets under my skin, it's about why they get under my skin. I see, I hear, and I read what people say about me that I'm entitled that I'm always in the title picture. Here's the thing, I am the only person that shows up to work 365 days a year. I'm never sick, I'm never hurt, I'm the hardest working person in this company. I'm on RAW, I'm on SmackDown, hell, I do media for FOX and I'm not even on FOX and then they sent me to NXT. I do anything and everything they ask because I love this business and I strive for greatness."

Further explaining that it's the entitled people who irk her, Charlotte Flair also took digs at Nia Jax and Sasha Banks.

"So it's the entitled people that get under my skin. It is the people that sit at home for a year and then come back and are in the title picture and you call me entitled? Because I'm busting my a** 365 days a year to be the best? No, it's the people like Nia Jax who come back and are in the title picture.... No, it's people like Sasha Banks who take time off and then come back in the title picture. But I'm entitled?"

Charlotte Flair also observed that she's beaten Asuka twice but she didn't get a title match whereas Nia Jax did. She also spoke out that just because she's won the RAW Women's Championship five times, it doesn't mean that she shouldn't be allowed another opportunity for winning the same.