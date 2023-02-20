Charlotte Flair has commented on whether she enjoys playing a heel or face in WWE, and she chose the first option.

The Queen was portrayed as a villain for many years on the main roster, which went along with the esthetic and catchphrase that she adopted from her father Ric Flair. However, she turned babyface when she returned to the company on the December 30th, 2022 episode of SmackDown. During the show, she dethroned Ronda Rousey to become a 14-time women's champion.

Speaking to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, Charlotte Flair stated that she prefers to be a heel because she likes being a bad guy.

"I like being a bad guy; I just do. Since I've come back, there are moments where I want to be a bad guy again due to certain creative things, but it's hard now seeing these kids excited to see me. Not that it wasn't there before, but I wasn't actively paying attention to it or looking forward to it. It was my job to get the person in front of me cheered. Now that it's not my role, it's hard to be like, 'Oh, I really want to be bad just because I like being bad,'" said Flair.

Charlotte Flair on what goes into making a good heel character

The Queen is the daughter of one of the greatest heel wrestlers of all time, 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair. She has held many titles in WWE.

When asked what goes into playing a character convincingly, Charlotte Flair stated:

"On paper, I just look like the bad guy. It's very hard to connect or find, other than a father-daughter relationship, a way for the Charlotte character to connect to the audience. 'Why should we cheer for her? She has everything. Or how do I relate to her? I don't know what that's like.' So I've just ramped all those things up for the last couple things up for the past couple years. You say everything is because of my dad? I'll ramp that up. And just talking about being good (in the ring), people don't like things that shine," said Flair.

Charlotte Flair is headed to WrestleMania 39, where she will defend her SmackDown Women's Title against Royal Rumble winner, Rhea Ripley.

Do you think Charlotte will retain the title? Sound off in the comments below!

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes