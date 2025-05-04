Charlotte Flair expresses her love for former WWE champion

Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE programming since WrestleMania 41. Amid her time away from the squared circle. The 39-year-old expressed her love for a former champion in a recent social media update.

The Queen returned from injury after over a year to win the Women's Royal Rumble. She decided to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, The Buff Barbie put forth a brave performance in her first WrestleMania match and retained her title.

Flair took to her X/Twitter account to post a selfie today. Former five-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James commented on her tweet with a "heart hands" emoji. Responding to the 45-year-old, The Queen expressed her love for James.

"Ily," she wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter exchange between the two veterans below:

Wrestling veteran shares intriguing take on Charlotte Flair's feud with Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton exchanged several personal remarks before their championship match at WrestleMania 41. While reviewing Night One of The Show of Shows with Dr. Chris Featherstone, former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion, Vince Russo spoke about Flair and Stratton's intense rivalry.

Russo noted that Charlotte pushing Tiffany to her limit reminded him of Ric Flair and his old-school mindset. He thought Flair was trying to check if the champion could hang on with her and go to the next level.

"I think this is an old timey thing. It's no surprise her dad is Ric Flair. I think that's a lot of what's going on. And a lot of what's going on with Charlotte is, 'Okay Tiffy, if you're the girl that's going to the next level, then you better freaking hang with me. Let's see if you're ready to go to that next level because if you don't hang with me, I'm going to embarrass you.' That's very Ric Flair, bro. That is very old school," he said. [From 52:40 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Following her win over Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton is likely to face another big challenge as Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, and Naomi have all expressed their desire to capture the WWE Women's Championship.

Who do you think will be the next challenger for Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

