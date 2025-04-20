WWE veteran discusses the truth behind Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's heat: "I'm going to embarrass you" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Charlotte Flair's heated rivalry with Tiffany Stratton. The two stars duelled at WrestleMania 41 over the WWE Women's title this week.

It was Tiffy Time at WrestleMania as the rookie bravely fought off The Queen to retain her title. Despite Charlotte's initial offense, Tiffany Stratton held her own and managed to beat Flair with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

While reviewing WrestleMania Night One with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo explained that Charlotte was possibly going through an old-school mindset. He felt Flair wanted to see if Stratton could go toe-to-toe with her in the ring. The veteran writer suggested that this was The Queen's way of checking whether Tiffany was capable of carrying the company.

"I think this is an old timey thing. It's no surprise her dad is Ric Flair. I think that's a lot of what's going on. And a lot of what's going on with Charlotte is, 'Okay Tiffy, if you're the girl that's going to the next level, then you better freaking hang with me. Let's see if you're ready to go to that next level because if you don't hang with me, I'm going to embarrass you.' That's very Ric Flair, bro. That is very old school." [52:40 onwards]

With the threat of Charlotte Flair in her rearview mirror, it will be interesting to see who Tiffany Stratton squares off against next on the blue brand.

