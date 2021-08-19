"I was facing a legend" - Charlotte Flair comments on her match against WWE Hall of Famer

In a recent interview, Charlotte Flair revealed that her favorite WWE SummerSlam match was her encounter against Trish Stratus in 2019. Speaking with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, Flair had the following to say about her match against Trish Stratus:

"I was facing a legend and we weren't in the title picture, it was just a story about two women from different eras." said Flair. "One night only, SummerSlam, going against each other... I mean that is definitely the highlight of my SummerSlam even in the past".

Stratus and Flair are arguably the two biggest stars of their eras and have been lauded by many as exceptional talents ahead of their time. Flair is already a 13-time Women's Champion while Stratus is regarded by many as the greatest female wrestler of all time. She was even ranked first on WWE's official list of The 50 Greatest Women Superstars.

The story building towards the match only added to the success and excitement surrounding the clash. The wheels were first set in motion when Flair declared that she would prove she was the greatest female superstar of all time at SummerSlam 2019.

The following week, she confronted Trish Stratus and challenged her to a match at SummerSlam. The WWE Hall of Famer promptly accepted The Queen's challenge.

The two had one of the best matches of the night. It ended after Trish Stratus tapped out to the Figure-Eight Leglock, giving Charlotte arguably the biggest win of her career.

Charlotte Flair is set to challenge for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at this year's SummerSlam

Charlotte Flair won the WWE RAW Women's Championship from Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank. But Flair wasn't able to hang on to the belt for much longer as the next night on RAW, Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her Money in the Bank to win her first Women's Championship.

Following the cash-in, Ripley and Flair both claimed they were in line for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Adam Pearce officially announced a triple threat match for WWE SummerSlam.

Nikki A.S.H. will now defend the RAW Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match this Saturday at SummerSlam.

