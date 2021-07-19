Charlotte Flair hits back at criticism after ending 1,616-day title wait

Charlotte Flair believes WWE fans who criticize her Women’s Championship record need to “look at the facts” surrounding her title reigns.

Flair, a 14-time Women’s Champion, defeated Rhea Ripley to win the RAW Women’s Championship at Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Prior to the event, her most recent RAW Women’s Championship reign ended 1,616 days ago against Bayley on RAW in 2017.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Flair responded to claims from fans that she receives more opportunities than many of her co-workers:

“First of all, the women’s division is so much smaller than the men’s division,” Flair said. “So that’s part of the issue as a whole, right? But here’s the thing, I have not won the RAW Women’s Championship since 2017, so I’m greedy because I want to win it in 2021? People don’t look at the facts.”

Flair’s interview on the Out of Character podcast was recorded before she won the RAW Women’s Championship for the fifth time in her career. The RAW star is also a five-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, two-time NXT Women’s Champion, one-time WWE Women’s Champion and one-time Divas Champion.

Charlotte Flair on her future WWE goals

Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania 35 helicopter entrance

The highlight of Charlotte Flair’s WWE career came in 2019 when she faced Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Flair is keen to take advantage of her time in the WWE spotlight, even though some fans view her as “selfish” for wanting more opportunities:

“I want more,” Flair said. “I know people are like, ‘Well, you’ve done it all.’ So because I main-evented WrestleMania once, am I not supposed to want to do it again? I know [imagine telling that to John Cena or Roman Reigns], but that’s how I feel right now. I feel like, ‘Charlotte, you’re selfish,’ or this or, you know.”

This is fair to Flair.@MsCharlotteWWE is once again back on top of the mountain! #MITB pic.twitter.com/ioXdMULIVF — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021

Charlotte Flair added that American gymnast Simone Biles wants to prove herself as “the G.O.A.T.” (greatest of all time) every time she competes. Using Biles as an example, the 35-year-old said she is still motivated to prove she is one of the best in WWE.

