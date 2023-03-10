Charlotte Flair finally breaks silence on Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) leaving WWE and going to Japan

Mercedes Moné has clearly experienced a phenomenal start to her post-WWE career. Charlotte Flair recently opened up about her former rival's decision to work in Japan, with The Queen also making an interesting claim about the Four Horsewomen.

The former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and challenged Kairi Sane to a massive title match. As expected, Mercedes defeated Kairi at Battle in the Valley in February to become the new IWGP Women's Champion.

The Legit Boss might have had just one match thus far since leaving WWE, but she is visibly enjoying going down a path many of her peers have avoided.

During a recent chat with Daily Mail's Alex McCarthy, an inspired Charlotte Flair supported Sasha Banks' decision to "follow her heart." Mercedes Moné's WWE exit meant that the Four Horsewomen were no longer in the same company, and Flair felt that no other group could come close to what they had achieved in wrestling.

Here's what the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion had to say about Mercedes Moné:

"I asked Charlotte Flair about Mercedes Mone's awesome start to her career in Japan. 'I think it's cool whenever someone follows their heart; it's inspiring. There will never be another group like the four horsewomen - ever'," tweeted McCarthy.

Alex McCarthy @AlexMcCarthy88 I asked Charlotte Flair about Mercedes Mone's awesome start to her career in Japan.



"I think it’s cool whenever someone follows their heart, it's inspiring. There will never be another group like the four horsewomen - ever." I asked Charlotte Flair about Mercedes Mone's awesome start to her career in Japan."I think it’s cool whenever someone follows their heart, it's inspiring. There will never be another group like the four horsewomen - ever."

What did Mercedes Moné have to say about a possible WWE return?

The former women's champion's WWE departure happened under controversial circumstances as she and Naomi walked out on an episode of RAW due to creative differences with Vince McMahon.

Despite expectations of Triple H and co. patching things up with Banks, the 31-year-old chose to instead expand her resume by kicking off an exciting stint in Japan. Mercedes already has a major title to show for it, but fans still hope to see her return to her former employer someday.

While speaking to ESPN a few weeks back, Mone replied with the old "never say never" adage when asked about a comeback, as you can view below:

"I guess people like to say, 'never say never.' You never know in life. I never knew life would take me here, but I always follow my heart, so wherever my heart takes me is where I'm going to go." [0:57 - 1:08]

Do you foresee Sasha Banks eventually re-signing with WWE in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes