"We have no build, we have no story" - Charlotte Flair on high-profile match with WWE star

WWE star Charlotte Flair thought that her first feud with Ronda Rousey didn't have any build or story.

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey faced each other for the first time in WWE at Survivor Series in 2018. Flair was the SmackDown Women's Champion, while Rousey was the RAW Women's Champion going into that match. The latter won the match by disqualification.

Flair, in her appearance on Broken Skull Sessions, said that she had a lot going through her mind ahead of her match with Rousey in 2018.

"So, three things were going through my mind: We have no build, we have no story, and yes, she was my dream opponent. And I was about to lose my 'Mania spot because of, like, you have a promoted match, you put your next best player. So how do I go out there and remind people, 'I'm not sitting at home and letting someone take my spot.' That was the mentality. I was like, 'Just show them, don't do the stuff that you were doing; that's not who you are. You need to ramp it up 300 gears and go out there and show them you're not timid.'"

Charlotte continued:

"What I did in there, imagine I had been doing that the last five months. Also, don't get wrapped up in that she's Ronda, this is your house and tell that story in your facials. She was awesome. I couldn't have asked for a better match," said Flair. [From 58:10 to 59:26]

Rousey and Flair shared the ring once again a few months later, when the duo, along with Becky Lynch, closed out WrestleMania 35 in April 2019.

Charlotte Flair's last match with WWE was against Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey won her first title since her return to WWE at this year's WrestleMania Backlash show, where she defeated Flair.

The brutal "I Quit" match between the two top women Superstars ended when Rousey put Flair in an armbar and The Queen said "I Quit".

WWE announced that Flair had broken a bone in her forearm, which wrote her off TV. The 13-time women's champion was written off television as she was to marry AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

