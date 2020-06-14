Charlotte Flair to get massive push on WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair may be taking over the WWE RAW Women's roster extremely soon.

The women's roster in WWE is stacked at the moment, but Charlotte Flair might be the one who gets the push, once again.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka

In news that may not go down well with a major part of the current WWE Universe, it appears that 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair is about to receive a major push at the moment. With Paul Heyman no longer in charge of RAW, things might be changing for a lot of Superstars on the RAW roster at the moment, but according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there might be a major push waiting for Charlotte Flair on WWE RAW.

Charlotte Flair to be a top star on WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair is known for being a WWE Superstar who is seen as the top woman on the roster. Not only has she beaten almost everyone on the current roster, but she has also won almost everything that there is to win at the moment.

According to the report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Charlotte Flair was not the one to lose at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, because the idea is to keep her strong at the moment, something that WWE did not need Rhea Ripley for. As a result, while Io Shirai won Charlotte Flair's NXT Women's Championship, it was Rhea Ripley who took the pinfall, and Charlotte, despite losing, looked quite strong.

The reason that she is being kept strong right now, is because, with BeckyLynch gone from WWE RAW, the company is looking to keep her as one of the top female performers in the company. She is being looked at as the next opponent for Asuka's RAW Women's Championship as well, after Nia Jax.

This was made even more evident on this week's episode of WWE RAW, where the hint was shown clearly. Charlotte Flair faced Asuka for the second time in two weeks, and whereas last time Nia Jax interfered, this time, Charlotte was able to come away with the win and actually defeated the current Women's Champion.

With that being said, WWE RAW is easily really stocked as a women's roster, as Nia Jax pointed out in a recent interview. She talked about the depth that the roster has at the moment, pointing out Asuka, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Shayna Baszler, among others.

“Oh yes, I feel as though we have one of the best rosters in history as of right now, all the way from RAW, SmackDown, to NXT. A lot of the women are so great and amazing characters. Even though I’m super happy for Becky because she is heading into a new stage in her life and moving on, there’s a lot of women are ready to pick up what she left behind. She created this persona of ‘The Man’ that is different and it was cool to see her reach a new peak. But we have Charlotte Flair, we have Asuka, we have Ruby Riott, we have Natalya, all of the RAW roster is pretty strong. Liv Morgan, who I feel is going to be coming out as a really good breakout star, because she is so incredibly talented. We have Bianca Belair, we have Shayna Baszler, we have so much talent on the RAW roster that I feel we will definitely be able to pick up where things were left off.”