Nia Jax reveals her honest thoughts about current WWE women's roster before Backlash [Exclusive]

Before her RAW Women's Championship Match at Backlash, Nia Jax opened up about the women's roster in WWE.

Nia Jax revealed her honest thoughts regarding the strength of the current women's roster and more.

Nia Jax in WWE

Nia Jax is one of the most powerful women in the current WWE roster. She is currently set to face Asuka at WWE Backlash in what is sure to be a crazy night of wrestling. Recently during an interview, the dominant former WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax talked about the current women’s roster and how it is one of the best rosters in the history of the company.

Nia Jax on the current WWE women’s roster

Nia Jax talked about how despite Becky Lynch leaving WWE for the time being to give birth, there are a lot of other women on the WWE RAW roster who are ready to pick up from where she left off. Jax named Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Bianca Belair. She was particularly complimentary regarding Liv Morgan, who she said was ready to break out as a Superstar.

“Oh yes, I feel as though we have one of the best rosters in history as of right now, all the way from RAW, SmackDown, to NXT. A lot of the women are so great and amazing characters. Even though I’m super happy for Becky because she is heading into a new stage in her life and moving on, there’s a lot of women are ready to pick up what she left behind. She created this persona of ‘The Man’ that is different and it was cool to see her reach a new peak. But we have Charlotte Flair, we have Asuka, we have Ruby Riott, we have Natalya, all of the RAW roster is pretty strong. Liv Morgan, who I feel is going to be coming out as a really good breakout star, because she is so incredibly talented. We have Bianca Belair, we have Shayna Baszler, we have so much talent on the RAW roster that I feel we will definitely be able to pick up where things were left off.”

Nia Jax talked about herself as well, saying that she deserved a title shot in the company where she could prove that she could hold onto the title for more than just one month, referring to her last reign as the WWE Women’s Champion.

“I feel as though Nia Jax is a fierce competitor and definitely the most strongest female athlete on the roster. Nia Jax holding a title is something that I feel as a child watching at home, it would just be normal to see, ‘Okay, the biggest strongest girl on the roster should be holding the title.' It takes a lot for somebody to take Nia Jax down. Being so different from all the other women, I feel as though children at home, women, kids, men, all of them should be able to somebody so different hold the title more than just once, or for longer than just one month. I definitely plan on rectifying that, and this Sunday, I plan on doing that.”

Nia Jax has the opportunity to prove exactly this as we head into WWE Backlash, where she will face Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship.

This interview comes to you courtesy of Matty Paddock, a valued member of the Sportskeeda team, and one of UK’s most published Wrestling Journalists. Follow him @MattyPaddock. Please credit Sportskeeda for any quotes taken from this article.