Charlotte Flair gets asked out by WWE star; The Queen responds!

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 18, 2025 15:28 GMT
Charlotte Flair on SmackDown! [Images from WWE.com and Flair's Instagram account]

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss formed a new team heading into WWE Evolution in Atlanta, but failed to capture gold. Meanwhile, The Queen was asked out by an upcoming star, and she responded.

WWE's LFG! has garnered attention from the fans and industry veterans, as the show's purpose is to create new stars for NXT. While Jasper Troy and Tyra Mae Steele have started their journey in the developmental brand, few names resurfaced for the show's second season, including BJ Ray.

Recently, Charlotte Flair made a guest appearance on the show and interacted with the new talent. After the episode, Ray tweeted on X/Twitter and asked The Queen out to dinner when a fan tried to warn the second-generation star about Ray. Later, the 14-time Women's Champion stumbled upon the tweet and had a hilarious response for the rising star. She subtly shut down BJ Ray's advances.

"Charlotte what time did you say you wanted to grab dinner tnight again?" Ray tweeted.

The Queen responded. You can check out the response here:

"The line starts here, sir," Flair wrote.

Charlotte Flair and BJ Ray's conversation! [Image credits: Charlotte's X]

Charlotte Flair broke character for major WWE rival on X

Charlotte Flair has given over a decade as a performer to the industry, primarily in the Stamford-based promotion, as she's a homegrown talent. The second-generation star became a notable name over the years and etched her name in the company's history books.

Recently, she addressed her NXT debut against Bayley, which was her first match on the developmental brand 12 years ago. The Queen later broke character on X and sent a message to The Role Model and all her fans who supported her throughout her journey.

“12 years… (Thank you @itsBayleyWWE for my @WWENXT debut). Couldn’t have done it without YOU GUYS 💎🦋 👑 💜 GRATEFUL. 🥹," Flair tweeted on X.
The two, along with Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, started their careers at the same time. It'll be interesting to see if The Four Horsewomen ever cross paths in the same promotion again.

