"Thank you" - Charlotte Flair breaks character for major WWE rival

Charlotte Flair was one of the few names to have competed at WWE Evolution twice. Recently, she broke character and sent a message to Bayley on her 12th anniversary.

WWE's Four Horsewomen changed the landscape of the Divas' era and ushered in a new era for women in the promotion for years to come. While the members don't often share the same screen, their careers have been intertwined for a while, regardless of the company.

Today, Charlotte Flair tweeted on X/Twitter about her 12th anniversary, as this was the first time she wrestled for the developmental brand. The Queen's opponent was Bayley, and the 14-time Women's World Champion sent a message to The Role Model.

The second-generation star tweeted "thank you" to the 36-year-old star for her NXT debut. Moreover, she also had a positive message for the fans who have supported her in her decade-plus career as an in-ring performer at the Stamford-based promotion.

“12 years… (Thank you @itsBayleyWWE for my @WWENXT debut). Couldn’t have done it without YOU GUYS 💎🦋 👑 💜 GRATEFUL. 🥹," Flair tweeted on X.

Charlotte Flair wants major match to take place in WWE

Apart from Bayley being one of her major rivals, Charlotte Flair has feuded with every member of The Four Horsewomen in the Stamford-based promotion. Unfortunately, the four names never had a Fatal-4-Way match on WWE's main roster before Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, walked out of the promotion.

The Queen recently covered her wrestling journey in The Players' Tribune and addressed The Four Horsewomen. The 14-time Women's World Champion wants to do the Fatal-4-Way match and believes it could still happen in the future.

"The thing about the Horsewomen is — we never even did The Match. Me vs. Mercedes vs. Becky vs. Bayley, on the main roster, is still to this day probably the biggest-money women’s wrestling match that you could book. And I do think one day it’ll happen. But I also think the fact that it hasn’t happened, and yet we’re all still so intertwined with each other’s careers, it just speaks to the uniqueness of our impact, and our connection," Flair said. [H/T - The Players' Tribune]

The four did have a Fatal-4-Way match on the developmental brand, but The Queen believes it's the biggest women's money match, which is yet to happen.

