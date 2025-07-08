WWE's Charlotte Flair thinks "biggest-money women’s wrestling" match could still happen

Charlotte Flair has dominated WWE, primarily the women's division, for over a decade. However, The Queen thinks the biggest money women's wrestling match is still on the table and could happen in the future.
Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley have been affectionately referred to as The Four Horsewomen due to their combined effort in revolutionizing women's wrestling. While a Fatal-4-Way match between them took place at NXT TakeOver: Rival in 2015, the company never booked a rematch between the four names on WWE's main roster.
The 14-time WWE Women's Champion recently addressed several milestones in her journey on The Players' Tribune. The 39-year-old star spoke highly of her stablemates and thinks the biggest-money women's wrestling match involving all four stars could still take place in the future. Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, isn't a part of WWE, but Flair hasn't given up on the possibility of the match taking place in the future.
"The thing about the Horsewomen is — we never even did The Match. Me vs. Mercedes vs. Becky vs. Bayley, on the main roster, is still to this day probably the biggest-money women’s wrestling match that you could book. And I do think one day it’ll happen. But I also think the fact that it hasn’t happened, and yet we’re all still so intertwined with each other’s careers, it just speaks to the uniqueness of our impact, and our connection. It speaks to the way that, while there have always been cool stories to tell within the Horsewomen, the coolest story has always been the one of the Horsewomen," Flair said. [H/T - The Players' Tribune]
Ex-WWE star on why Charlotte Flair has teamed up with Alexa Bliss
Charlotte Flair has aligned with several other superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. Apart from a short run alongside Asuka, The Queen hasn't held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with another name yet.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo believes management paired the 14-time Women's Champion with Alexa Bliss mainly to turn Flair into a babyface. The former writer thinks there's no story between the two names and doesn't understand their pairing.
"This is their attempt to make Charlotte Flair babyface by giving her a rub with Alexa Bliss. However, there’s no story here. Alexa Bliss, there has been no explanation of why she’s saddling up Flair. Give me something man. She’s not trying to really befriend Charlotte. She’s just showing up wherever Charlotte is. Give me something, give me a reason first that so I can understand, wrap my head around it," Russo said.
Flair and Bliss will compete in a Fatal-4-Way Tag Team match for the Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution in Atlanta.
