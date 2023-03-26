Charlotte Flair gives her honest opinion of Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is currently in a rivalry with Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley. The Queen has come across Rhea’s on-screen partner Dominik Mysterio during their rivalry.

Dominik started in WWE as a pure babyface and worked alongside his father, Rey Mysterio. While many fans criticized his work early on, he evolved into a vicious heel who has become a top star on RAW.

During a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Charlotte Flair was asked about her opinion of the younger Mysterio. The Queen was full of praise for the 25-year-old and said that the heel just needed time to grow. She added that he’s "absolutely killing it" with his new character.

"Oh, he always had it. You just have to give someone time. Let them grow into and give them a chance. Like I'm so proud of him and I think he's absolutely killing it and I mean I can't wait to see where his future grows and it's just a matter of allowing someone to grow and he has and give him the space too like we just can't expect him to be Rey Mysterio in the first night." [9:23 - 9.:52]

Charlotte Flair further added that Dominik is different from his father, and it would be unwise to compare the two.

Dominik Mysterio will face Rey in a one-on-one match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. It could turn out to be a passing-the-torch moment in WWE if Dominik gets the better of his father on the show.

Charlotte Flair and her husband congratulated Rey Mysterio on his WWE Hall of Fame induction

Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame before WrestleMania 39. However, the legendary superstar will face his son in a singles match just a night after his Hall of Fame induction.

Charlotte Flair and her husband Andrade shared heartfelt messages on Twitter following the news of Rey’s induction.

Check out what The Queen had to say:

"Congratulations @reymysterio we are so happy for you and your family!! 🫶🏻🙏🏻 #familia ❤️"

Fans can only hope to see Rey’s Hall of Fame induction segment play out smoothly as his son will try his best to sabotage it.

Will Dominik Mysterio retire his father at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

