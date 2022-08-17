Charlotte Flair gives an interesting one-word reaction about Becky Lynch on Steve Austin's show

Charlotte Flair appeared on the latest episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions and shared her honest opinions on several of her WWE colleagues.

The Queen participated in a word association game, and Becky Lynch's name unsurprisingly popped up during the segment.

Flair contemplated for a few seconds before saying "character" while reacting to Becky Lynch. Flair's seemingly positive response was interesting, considering her widely-documented issues with the Irish star have still not been entirely resolved.

The 16-time champion also briefly opened up on various other superstars such as Bayley, Ronda Rousey, Trish Stratus, and many more, as you can view in the fascinating video below:

The rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

There was a time when the former women's champions were close friends, coming together on the main roster from NXT. While Charlotte and Becky Lynch have established themselves as the cornerstones of WWE's women's division, their real-life relationship has been negatively affected in recent years.

The heat between Flair and Lynch became apparent to fans after their awkward title exchange segment in October last year. Reports even emerged that the duo got into an ugly confrontation backstage after the SmackDown segment.

While they faced each other at Survivor Series 2021, Flair and Lynch are still apparently not on good terms. Here's what Becky had to say about her fractured friendship with Charlotte following their highly-publicized altercation:

"I don't know, man," Lynch told Sports Illustrated. "We don't talk anymore. We don't talk. So all I'll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes. And sometimes somebody's gotta be a hero. I'm all right being that hero. That's what I'll say on that matter."

Charlotte Flair has been out of action since WrestleMania Backlash in May, while Becky Lynch was recently forced onto the sidelines due to an untimely injury setback.

