Charlotte Flair gives three-word update amidst WWE return rumors

Charlotte Flair has given an update on her WWE status following rumors that The Queen could be set to return to the company at Clash at the Castle this weekend.

Flair took to Twitter recently to share a video of her back in the gym putting in the hours, which could mean that she's preparing for a return after around four months away.

Flair was last seen at WrestleMania Backlash back in May 2022, when she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. The Queen has since married AEW star Andrade El Idolo and was in attendance for her father's last match back during the SummerSlam weekend.

The SmackDown Women's Championship picture has changed quite rapidly since Charlotte's last appearance, so it's hard to see where she would fit in when she makes her return.

Charlotte Flair is rumored to make her WWE return at Clash at the Castle

Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler this weekend at Clash at the Castle, which could be where Flair makes her return.

The Queen was part of a feud with Ronda Rousey when she was last seen on TV and if The Baddest Woman on the Planet makes her presence known in the United Kingdom then Flair could be the equalizer.

Flair has made a career out of being a heel, but it's easy to imagine that she could be a face and team up with Liv Morgan since the partnership between Baszler and Rousey has already been touched upon.

Ronda Rousey's status for Clash at the Castle remains up in the air but may be confirmed this week as part of her appearance on SmackDown.

