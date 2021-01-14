Charlotte Flair goes on Twitter rant; explains why she will always be in the title picture

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently went on a heated Twitter rant in response to an article that focused on her WWE booking. The Queen explained at the end of her rant why she will always be in the title picture.

The article in question talked about Charlotte Flair's controversial WWE booking over the years, and how she has won title belts whenever she has returned from hiatuses. The article went into detail on Charlotte's booking and highlighted her feuds against the likes of Asuka and Rhea Ripley.

Charlotte noticed the article and wasn't thrilled one bit over what was mentioned in the same. She decided to respond to it in a heated Twitter rant, consisting of multiple tweets. She stated that she never finds an article where male wrestlers are trashed for taking time off, coming back, and getting inserted into the title picture immediately.

Flair then said that she will always be in the title picture, with the reason being that she excels in the art of pro-wrestling. Check out the tweets below, or head over HERE to read Charlotte's full rant.

Charlotte Flair's WWE booking has been a controversial topic for years

Charlotte Flair is one of the most talented wrestlers in the history of WWE and is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer. The fact that she carries the Flair name has always led to criticism from many among the WWE Universe, with the central theme being that she wouldn't have been pushed so heavily if she wasn't Ric Flair's daughter.

Charlotte made her way to WWE's main roster in 2015 and has won a total of 13 Women's titles in her WWE career. She recently fired back at her critics who claim that she is always in the title picture:

"I see, I read and I hear what people say about me. That I'm entitled, that I'm always in the title picture. And here's the thing, I am the only person that shows up to work 365 days a year. I'm never sick, I'm never hurt. I am the hardest-working person in this company. I'm on Raw, I'm on SmackDown. Hell, I do media for FOX and I'm not even on FOX. And then they send me to NXT. No, I do anything and everything they ask because I love this business and I strive for greatness. So it's the entitled people that get under my skin. It is the people that sit at home for a year and then come back and are in the title picture. And you call me entitled because I am busting my a** 365 days a year to be the best?"

Charlotte Flair returned from a 6-month hiatus at WWE TLC and was revealed as Asuka's partner for her Women's Tag Team title match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Charlotte and Asuka won the belts on that night, with the former winning the Tag Team belts for the first time in her WWE career.

What are your thoughts on Charlotte's WWE booking? Do you agree with the article that Charlotte bashed in her Twitter rant, or are you siding with The Queen on this one? Sound off!