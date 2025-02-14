Charlotte Flair has heartwarming reaction to Michelle McCool's WWE Hall of Fame induction

The WWE Universe is buzzing today after Michelle McCool's Hall of Fame induction was confirmed for WrestleMania 41 Weekend. Several top Superstars have congratulated the former champion on joining her husband in the Hall. Charlotte Flair has now publicly reacted to the announcement.

The All-American Diva began with World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2004 Diva Search. McCool finished in 7th place, but later inked a three-year contract, and debuted in the ring on March 3, 2005. She went on to become the inaugural and two-time Divas Champion and a two-time Women's Champion. The 2010 Diva of the Year retired in May 2011, then returned for Royal Rumble appearances in 2018, 2022, and 2023, but also worked the Battle Royal at Evolution in 2018.

Triple H announced today that McCool will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas. The Chief Content Officer was previously announced as the 2025 headliner. Charlotte Flair took to X this afternoon with just the heart emoji and the raised hands emoji to congratulate the 2010 Diva of the Year.

The Undertaker and Layla seem to be the rumored front-runners for who will honor McCool at the ceremony, but it remains to be seen who will handle the induction. McCool's husband was inducted by Vince McMahon in 2022.

WWE Hall of Fame 2025 updated lineup

WWE will induct its 26th Hall of Fame Class during WrestleMania 41 Weekend. The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 18 at the T-Mobile Arena near Las Vegas. Below is the updated lineup:

Triple H as the headliner inductee; inductor TBA Michelle McCool as the women's inductee; inductor TBA

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air at 10 pm ET on Peacock in the United States, and Netflix internationally. The special will air as soon as the WrestleMania go-home edition of SmackDown ends, from the same venue.

