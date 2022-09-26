Charlotte Flair announced for event alongside WWE Superstars

The Queen Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan, and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair are all being advertised for a non-wrestling event outside of WWE.

The multi-time Women's Champion has not been seen on WWE television ever since dropping the SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash. The other two superstars Liv and Bianca have been prominently featured on TV as the top champions in the Women's division.

The Fitter Sports Twitter account made the announcement that on November 12th, all three women will be making an appearance at the Entertainment and Sports Expo Big Event NYC ExS. The event will be taking place in Queens, New York.

"WWE FANS! GET READY!! Fiterman Sports is excited to announce we are bringing #WWE SUPERSTARS @BiancaBelairWWE @MsCharlotteWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce to the @bigeventny in Queens, NY this NOV 12TH! Tickets On Sale Now" Fiterman Sports tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions have their toughest challenges yet at WWE Extreme Rules. Morgan will defend her title in an Extreme Rules match against former champion Ronda Rousey, while Bianca Belair will face the leader of Damage CTRL Bayley with the RAW Women's Title on the line.

Charlotte Flair's father set to headline the event

Charlotte Flair’s father and 16-time World Champion, Ric Flair, was also advertised for the event.

"WOOOOO! RIC FLAIR IS COMING TO NEW YORK!! Meet @RicFlairNatrBoy on NOV 12TH at the @bigeventny !Tickets On Sale Now" Fiterman Sports tweeted.

Check Fiterman Sports' tweet below:

This will be Nature Boy's first public appearance since July 31, 2022. On that date, he wrestled in a tag team match alongside his future son-in-law Andrade El Idalo to take on WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal in his final match.

Ric Flair on his To Be The Man podcast had said that Charlotte looks in fantastic shape and the company may be waiting for the right time to bring her back.

Will you be attending the event to meet Ric and Charlotte Flair? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer rates Triple H's regime a C-. Click here for more details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far