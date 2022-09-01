Ric Flair on why Charlotte Flair hasn't returned to WWE yet

Hall of Famer Ric Flair thinks that WWE is waiting for the right time to re-introduce Charlotte Flair to regular programming.

The Queen has been away from WWE since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship in an ''I Quit'' match to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. Flair took time off from the company to marry AEW star Andrade.

Ric Flair on his To Be The Man podcast said Charlotte looks in fantastic shape and that the company may be waiting for the right time to bring her back.

"She looks phenomenal. I think they're just waiting - I don't even, I don't begin to know what's going on and don't even want to speculate. I just think that they're waiting for the opportune time for her to come back," said The Nature Boy. [22:07 to 22:20]

Flair is excited to see his daughter return to WWE as he believes that there are several feuds that The Queen can have.

"There's all kinds of new stuff for her to do, which I like. I know she wrestled Liv a long time ago, but that's a new opportunity. The new girls that have come along, I mean they're all good and some of them will be great someday. But, you know, you have got to start somewhere and out of sight, out of mind is not always the case. Sometimes absence makes the heart grow fonder," said Flair. [22:42 to 23:08]

WWE's Charlotte Flair was backstage at Ric Flair's last match

The Queen was backstage at her father's final match in July, which her husband Andrade was also a part of.

The Undertaker, Bret Hart, Diamond Dallas Page, and Mick Foley were also in attendance at the event.

Charlotte Flair was also featured in an episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show, where she spoke about a number of topics in her pro wrestling career.

Fans are hoping that The Queen will make her much anticipated in-ring return sooner rather than later.

When do you think Charlotte Flair will make her return to the squared circle? Let us know in the comments section below.

