"I am genetically superior" - Charlotte Flair details why she has not had a major injury since 2015

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently shared the secret behind how she managed to pull through in WWE without a significant injury.

Flair was in conversation with WFAN in New York this week ahead of her monumental clash with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. The Queen spoke about her career in WWE, her father, and the upcoming matchup at Mania.

The SmackDown star joked that she is genetically superior. Charlotte detailed that she manages to stay in the best shape through good nutrition, exercise, and proper sleep. The second-generation wrestler mentioned that some bumps in the ring did take a toll on her, but it was nothing serious.

Here's what Charlotte had to say:

"I am genetically superior. I've never been hurt. Just my heart when I have lost. It takes a toll, but I'm always taking care of myself whether it's in the gym or through nutrition and getting the proper sleep. Sometimes, being that loner at home is what has kept me in the game for so long. I've been very fortunate since 2015, to not have had a major injury. I've taken some pretty hard hits and hard bumps, but nothing that's like - I've never broken a bone." (h/t Fightful)

You can watch the full video here:

Charlotte Flair also spoke about her father, Ric Flair

During the interview, Charlotte also mentioned that she never once saw Ric Flair complain about the pain and soreness from being in the ring.

"I never heard my dad complain once. Ever. I've never heard him say, 'I need an Advil or Tylenol. Oh, my back.' If he was in pain, he never said anything," Charlotte added.

Charlotte Flair will put her title on the line against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. This week on Smackdown, Rousey promised to break her arm and walk away with the SmackDown Women's Championship.

It will be interesting to see if The Queen can withstand the pain of Rousey's Armbar and walk out of WrestleMania with the title.

