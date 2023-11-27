Charlotte Flair makes bold claim following WarGames victory

Charlotte Flair made a bold statement on social media two days after winning her first-ever WarGames match at Survivor Series.

On Saturday's Premium Live Event in Chicago, Flair teamed up with Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch to face Damage CTRL in a WarGames match. It kicked off the event, and the women didn't disappoint in a very entertaining contest.

The babyfaces got the win after taking out Bayley, who was the MVP of the match for Damage CTRL. Flair, Belair, Shotzi, and Lynch celebrated atop the WarGames structure as fans cheered their victory.

In a recent post on her Instagram account, Charlotte Flair made a bold claim about their win at Survivor Series. Flair shared a photo of herself locked inside the shark cage before she entered the WarGames match.

"You can’t cage a wild thing," Flair wrote.

One of the highlights of the women's WarGames match was when Flair and Lynch hugged it out after years of being rivals. They put their differences aside for one night, and it resulted in an amazing win.

Charlotte Flair's comments about emotional hug at Survivor Series

In the post-Survivor Series press conference, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch discussed their emotional reunion inside WarGames. Lynch discussed her history with Flair, who explained why their hug felt so emotional for everyone, even the fans.

"I just think we bring out the best in each other," Flair said. "Tonight, when we hugged at the same time, you could feel that electricity. I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for her and she wouldn't be where she is if it wasn't for me. So, I think that just never goes away." (H/T Cageside Seats)

Flair and Lynch have been the pillars of WWE's women's division for the better part of a decade. They remain top stars of their respective brands and the entire company.

