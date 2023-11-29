Charlotte Flair makes a bold claim after her incredible performance at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter/X to send a bold message following the WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Flair was a part of the Women's WarGames Match, as she teamed up with Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi in a winning effort against Damage CTRL. During the match, Flair even hit a stunning moonsault from the top of the cage.

Taking to Twitter/X, The Queen sent a bold message, claiming that she hasn't even hit her prime yet.

"And I’m not even in my prime," wrote Flair.

Bianca Belair discussed the idea of a match against Charlotte Flair

Bianca Belair has previously shared the ring with Charlotte Flair but wouldn't mind doing it again.

Speaking in an interview with Casual Conversations with The Classic, The EST spoke about IYO SKY, with whom she has shared the ring on numerous occasions. She also spoke about the Queen. Belair said:

"There hasn't been that one big match yet, and we're all waiting for it… It was a nonfinish. So we've never actually had a legit feud and singles match for me," Belair stated. "That's at the top of my list. Of course, right now, it's IYO SKY, getting my title from IYO SKY. Hands down, she's a champion right now. I'm going for her. But like a bigger picture. Because for me, when I first came into WWE, Charlotte was one of the first people that I looked up to. She has Ric Flair as her dad, but she came into WWE with zero wrestling experience. She was a collegiate athlete, so I saw myself in her, and I remember being in NXT and being like, 'If I'm ever where Charlotte is, I want to have a match with her.'"

Flair is currently a part of SmackDown and it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for her in the aftermath of the WarGames Match.

