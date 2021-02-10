Charlotte Flair makes a bold statement about Ric Flair's impact on her career

Charlotte Flair made a pretty bold statement on her Twitter handle, following the events of WWE RAW, in regards to her father, Ric Flair.

On RAW, Lacey Evans was on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown by Charlotte Flair, who snapped during the match following a Figure-Four Leglock attempt by her opponent. After losing via DQ, Charlotte Flair had a tense confrontation with her father.

Charlotte Flair has now posted a tweet, stating that Ric Flair didn't pass the torch to her, and that she took it from him. Check out the tweet below:

He didn’t pass the torch...... I took it. https://t.co/axBFrqdjPo — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 10, 2021

Charlotte Flair has had issues with her father over the past few weeks

A short while ago on WWE RAW, Ric Flair and Lacey Evans got close to each other, much to Charlotte Flair's chagrin. Soon after, Ric Flair helped Evans bag a win over his own daughter, and The Queen was angry beyond belief. On this week's RAW, Evans and Ric Flair shared the ring with Charlotte Flair, which led to a match between the two women. On a recent edition of RAW Talk, Ric Flair went into detail while explaining his alliance with Evans.

"This (Hall of Fame ring) is what you want, that (title) is what you want. The only way to get there is through hard work. She's been a Marine. She's not afraid of the work, not afraid of the time. We're going for the gold. Sorry to be like this but I haven't been… Serving notice to the dressing room. … (Charlotte) has 13 world titles. We're going to get one, we're going to start with one. And maybe a Royal Rumble. We're going to start right now. Serving notice."

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2021, Ric Flair will be in Lacey Evans' corner when she challenges Asuka for the RAW Women's title. The Road to WrestleMania 37 has already begun, and if Evans manages to win the RAW Women's Championship, she will possibly go on to defend the belt at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Many fans are speculating that WWE is building towards a Lacey Evans vs. Charlotte Flair match at The Show of Shows.

Do you agree with Charlotte Flair's statement that her father didn't pass the torch to her, and that she took it herself? Sound off in the comments section below.