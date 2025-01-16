Charlotte Flair makes it known how she feels about two WWE Superstars; The Queen was spotted with them

Charlotte Flair recently sent a message to WWE NXT Superstars Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. The Queen posted a photo with the Meta-Four girls after attending a WWE show.

Legend and Jackson are competing on NXT. However, they made their main roster debuts on the October 11, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown, where they unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

At Crown Jewel 2024, the NXT tandem was once again unsuccessful in dethroning Belair and Cargill in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match involving Kairi Sane & IYO SKY and Chelsea Green & Piper Niven.

On X/Twitter, Flair shared a photo with Lash Legend and Jackson, prompting a response from Legend. Reacting to the upstart's tweet, the multi-time WWE Women's Champion praised the NXT duo.

"The two of you are killing it woman!" Flair wrote.

WWE seemingly has plans for Charlotte Flair's return

Charlotte Flair has been sidelined for over a year. On the December 8, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown, she suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her match against Asuka.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE has already listed Flair on the company's internal roster. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Backstage Pass, the news outlet said:

"We're told both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's names now officially appear on the current internal active roster once again. As of early this week, we can say that Becky Lynch is set to return on the RAW brand, while Charlotte will make her home on Friday night. So a little status quo there."

Flair's injury also forced her to miss WrestleMania XL. However, with the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event right around the corner, WWE could reintroduce The Queen as a surprise entrant in the Women's Rumble match. This could lead to her competing in a marquee match at WrestleMania 41.

