Charlotte Flair makes a massive offer to Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny has received an interesting proposition from SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Flair is all set to defend her SmackDown Women's title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. This will be the duo's second encounter at The Show of Shows.

Shortly after 'Mania, WWE is scheduled to travel to Puerto Rico for the May 6 edition of SmackDown and the 2023 edition of WWE Backlash. WWE promoted the events on its official Twitter handle and shared the Backlash poster featuring none other than Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

The tweet received a response from Charlotte Flair, who had a message for the popular rapper. Flair told him that he could team up with her if he ever needed a tag team partner:

"HOLA PUERTO RICO!!!!! 👸🏼 🇵🇷 @sanbenito if you ever need a tag-partner!?!?!? WOOOO!!!!! #SmackDown," she wrote.

How did fans react to Charlotte Flair wanting to team up with Bad Bunny?

The WWE Universe seemed quite excited over the idea of this unusual team up. Check out some of the responses below:

At WrestleMania 37 in 2021, the 29-year-old rapper competed in a massive tag team match. He teamed up with Damian Priest and the duo picked up a big win over John Morrison and The Miz. He later appeared at the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match and came face-to-face with Brock Lesnar.

Bunny recently shared his honest opinion on his WrestleMania 37 appearance and revealed that he had previously told WWE that he wanted to get in the ring:

"I love wrestling since I was a kid. In my songs, I've a lot of wrestling references. WWE said, 'woah, this guy has found us, so we should do something for him.' So they asked if you want to be a referee or be at the side. I said I want to fight."

He then made a bold comment about his WrestleMania 37 match:

"I was, I really was. That day I'm not 100% sure, but I think that was the best day of my life."

It remains to be seen what Bad Bunny has to say about Charlotte Flair's offer. Fans would love to see the team at WWE's upcoming Puerto Rico events.

Were you impressed with Bad Bunny's performance at WrestleMania 37? Would you like to see him back for a one-off match in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below.

