"The best day of my life" - Bad Bunny talks about competing inside the squared circle for WWE

WWE recently opened up and collaborated with different artists and hosted events outside of the United States on numerous occasions in order to expand its reach. Recently, Bad Bunny revealed that the best day of his life took place inside the squared circle.

In 2021, Bad Bunny made his first appearance for the company to promote his song which involved WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Later, the Grammy Award winner competed in his first WrestleMania when he teamed up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison.

It's been over two years and Bunny has become a recurring celebrity in the company. Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show, the 29-year-old star revealed that competing inside the squared circle was one of the best days of his life. Check it out:

"I love wrestling since I was a kid. In my songs, I've a lot of wrestling references. WWE said, woah this guy has found us, so we should do something for him. So they asked if you want to be a referee or be at the side, I said I want to fight."

Bunny also revealed that he was scared before his first match at WrestleMania 37 and called it the best day of his life.

"I was, I really was. That day I'm not 100% sure but I think that was the best day of my life."

It will be interesting to see if the Grammy Award winner gets another shot at competing inside the squared circle in the near future.

Bad Bunny will host the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico

Last year, Bad Bunny surprised fans around the world when he returned to WWE. The international singer showed up after a long hiatus to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match. He was eventually eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

Last week, it was announced that WWE would host Backlash 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the former 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny would return to the company to host the show. Triple H also reacted to the news. Check it out:

This will be the first time in over 18 years that the company has gone back to Puerto Rico to host a Premium Live Event.

