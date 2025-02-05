Charlotte Flair mocks the WWE Universe following backlash

Charlotte Flair is facing some serious heat from the WWE Universe after winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. The Queen recently shared a social media update to mock wrestling fans for hating on her.

The multi-time WWE Women's Champion made history on her return to in-ring action last Saturday after she became the first female star to win the Royal Rumble twice. Despite the record-breaking win, she was booed by many fans on the following edition of Monday Night RAW.

Charlotte Flair recently took to her Instagram account to hit back at the fans with a short message. She posted multiple pictures of herself from the most recent shows, along with some from behind the scenes.

"I'd Hate me too 😚," she wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

Ex-WWE writer shares honest opinion on Charlotte Flair winning the women's Royal Rumble match

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his honest opinion about Flair's Royal Rumble win during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Royal Rumble Review and Breakdown.

Russo believes that WWE made the right call by having Charlotte Flair win the 30-woman match. He praised the 38-year-old and called her the best female wrestler on the roster. The veteran added that although Flair's win was predictable, he had no issues with the result.

"I think it's good. I think that's what they should have done. [...] Charlotte Flair in that ring was the best wrestler, and she is the best wrestler. And every time she's been healthy, she's been heads and tails above everybody else. And you can't bring somebody back after a year-long injury and not have them win the 'Rumble. She's the best women's wrestler on the roster. She's been away for a year. Predictable, yes, but Chris, sometimes when you're writing this stuff, you've got to give the people what they want. And I had no problem with that outcome whatsoever," he said. [From 01:52 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

The Queen has yet to announce which champion she will challenge at The Showcase of The Immortals. After putting Rhea Ripley and Giulia on notice by showing up on RAW and NXT, respectively, she is expected to confront Tifanny Stratton on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Will Charlotte Flair win a title at WrestleMania 41? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

