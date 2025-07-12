Charlotte Flair names the fifth Horsewoman of WWE

Charlotte Flair has revealed the fifth Horsewoman of WWE. In the 2010s, Charlotte alongside Bayley, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch set new standards for women's wrestling in WWE while in NXT and were widely referred to as The Four Horsewomen.

Each of them went on to win multiple Women's World Championships and broke new ground in women's wrestling, ushering the Women's Revolution. While these four stars remain etched as part of this elite group, Charlotte named another female star as part of the collective.

Speaking to "USA Today," The Queen talked about handling the pressure of her character as she is now away from the main event scene. She will team up with Alexa Bliss at Evolution as they attempt to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. In her conversation, Flair was full of praise for Bliss.

“She [Alexa Bliss] was the fifth horsewoman. Don’t tell her this, but I adore her.”

Flair putting Alexa Bliss as The Fifth Horsewoman is a deserved recognition. Alongside the popular group, Bliss has been one of the mainstays of WWE women's division and has been involved in multiple high-profile storylines.

Bliss made her debut in 2016 and has since won multiple titles. She was the first superstar to have won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles. She has also worked with the likes of the late Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton in the main event scene.

Known as The Five Feet of Fury, Bliss made her return to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble after being out of action for over a year. Flair has faced The Goddess in the ring and the two have feuded for championship gold before, but this time they are chasing success together.

Charlotte Flair helped Alexa Bliss on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will team up to take on the reunited Kabuki Warriors, NXT's Zaria and Sol Ruca, and the Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez at Evolution.

Fans got a little preview of the action when Bliss, Kairi Sane, Sol Ruca, and Roxanne competed in a Fatal 4-way match on SmackDown. With their tag team partners around the ring, chaos ensued, and Charlotte Flair was able to take out Raquel. Bliss then pinned Sane to pick up the win.

The Queen and Goddess duo will hope to keep this winning momentum on Sunday at Evolution.

