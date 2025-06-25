Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and more WWE stars react to Bianca Belair's emotional message

Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and more WWE stars reacted to Bianca Belair's emotional message. The EST has not competed since WrestleMania 41 and is currently out of action with a hand injury.

The former champion is married to Montez Ford of The Street Profits in real life. The two stars recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, and Belair shared a heartfelt message on social media.

"I’m not sure what day it is anywhere at this point but no matter where we are and what we are doing I always want to be with you. What’s next for us? So much more. I love you," she wrote.

Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Nia Jax, Kelani Jordan, and more WWE stars reacted to Belair and Montez Ford celebrating their anniversary. You can check out some of the reactions in the image below.

Flair, Jax, Naomi, and more stars react to Belair and Ford's anniversary post. [Image credit: Bianca Belair on Instagram]

The Street Profits are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown. Belair is rumored to be returning to action ahead of SummerSlam in August.

Former WWE writer makes bold claim about Bianca Belair

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Bianca Belair could be the best athlete on the company's roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo heaped praise on the former Women's Tag Team Champion. The veteran stated that Bianca Belair might be the best athlete on the roster and was at her best while delivering promos as herself.

"This woman is a blue chip athlete, perhaps pound-for-pound the greatest athlete on that roster. She doesn't need that stupid stereotypical character. I could not believe she cut a promo as herself tonight and it was great," he said.

Bianca Belair used to be part of a tag team with Jade Cargill, and the duo won the Women's Tag Team Championship together. However, Naomi attacked Cargill in November 2024, causing the former AEW star to miss several months of action. Big Jade returned to attack the real-life Bloodline member at Elimination Chamber 2025 and went on to defeat The Glow in a singles match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Naomi won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match at the PLE earlier this month and can cash in for a title match within the next twelve months. Cargill defeated Roxanne Perez this past Monday night on WWE RAW to make it to the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament this Saturday at Night of Champions.

