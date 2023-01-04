Charlotte Flair needs to wrestle men in WWE, according to Hall of Famer

Bully Ray, fka Bubba Ray Dudley, has given his thoughts on the only way Charlotte Flair can realistically improve as a WWE in-ring competitor.

Flair returned to WWE television on Friday's episode of SmackDown after an absence of almost eight months. The Queen defeated Ronda Rousey in an impromptu 41-second match to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. In doing so, she became a 14-time world champion.

On Busted Open, Bully Ray gave his opinion that Flair is significantly better than everyone else in WWE's women's division. Moving forward, the Hall of Famer thinks the new champion will struggle to progress unless she wrestles male superstars like Randy Orton and Seth Rollins:

"How much does it suck to be Charlotte Flair right now knowing that this is as good as you're ever gonna be?" Bully Ray said. "Because she doesn't have anybody to get in the ring that's better than her. The only way Charlotte Flair will ever be any better than she is right now is if they let her wrestle men. If she's in there with Seth, she's gonna learn something. If she's in there with Randy, she's gonna learn something."

Flair has been one of the top stars in WWE ever since she received her main roster call-up in 2015. Her biggest accomplishment to date arguably came in 2019 when she main-evented WrestleMania 35 with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

Bully Ray explains why Charlotte Flair's situation is frustrating

Shortly before her WWE hiatus, Charlotte Flair competed in televised singles matches against superstars including Aliyah, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Ronda Rousey, and Shotzi.

Bully Ray told his co-host Dave LaGreca that Flair can only learn so much against the same group of women:

"It's gonna take her to a different level of physicality [if Flair wrestles men] and expose her to a different psychology that she's not exposed to every single night with these other women. So, you're as good as you're ever gonna be right at this very moment, and the majority of your career that's left with WWE will be spent at the top trying to make the other women better. That's very frustrating, Dave."

Bully Ray added that he and D-Von Dudley went through a similar predicament during their run as one of the top tag teams in WWE. Once their storylines with Edge & Christian and The Hardy Boyz were over, they struggled to find opponents on the same level.

