Charlotte Flair would never be The Queen, claims WWE legend, if not for her: "I did the exact same thing"

WWE legend and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya recently stated that Charlotte Flair would never have reached where she is today if it hadn't been for The Queen of Harts. Natalya explained that she revealed a new side of Charlotte during their match for the then-vacant NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver in 2014.
According to Natalya, Flair has been transformed ever since, hinting that she played a key role in the latter's ascent to becoming "The Queen" and the most celebrated female wrestler in history.
Natalya recently debuted in NWA as part of the 2025 Crockett Cup. She faced Kenzie Paige in a losing effort for the NWA World Women’s Championship. In a recent discussion on Busted Open Radio, Nattie looked back on her impact, saying she provided Kenzie Paige with the same boost—or "Nattie rub"—that she once gave Charlotte Flair.
''You look at Charlotte Flair. Charlotte wasn’t able to be Charlotte until I brought out a different side in her. So I was able to do that. I gave Charlotte the Nattie rub. I brought out a different side of her, a side of her that she didn’t know existed. So I did the same thing for Kenzie. I did the exact same thing for Kenzie. I’m 42 years old, running circles around a 20-year-old girl. And that’s why when you train in the Dungeon, you learn how to fight for your life,'' she said. [0:08 to 0:58]
Natalya sends a message to Zoey Stark after the latter suffers a severe injury on WWE RAW
Zoey Stark picked up a serious injury during her Triple Threat Money in the Bank Qualifier Match on this week's Monday Night RAW. While battling Rhea Ripley and the returning Kairi Sane, Stark misjudged a Missile Dropkick landing and couldn’t continue further.
Later, Stark shared a post on X (previously Twitter), thanking fans for their encouragement, adding that her return would outshine this setback. Several stars, like Rhea Ripley and Bayley, offered support to the RAW Superstar. Natalya, who competed in a similar qualifier match that night, quoted Stark’s message and praised her for her resilience.
''I can't wait to see you come back BETTER than ever, @ZoeyStarkWWE. Your strength is very inspiring!'' she wrote.
It will be interesting to see when Zoey returns to WWE TV.