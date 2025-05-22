Natalya sends a heartfelt message to 31-year-old WWE star after horrific injury on RAW

WWE veteran Natalya took to social media to send a heartfelt message to Zoey Stark. The latter suffered a horrific injury on the latest episode of RAW, and is expected to be out of action for a while.

Stark competed in the triple threat Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match on the red brand against Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley. During the bout, she tried to hit The Pirate Princess with a missile dropkick, but the latter was out of position, resulting in the move being botched. The heel star couldn't finish the match and had to be carried out.

Zoey Stark recently sent a message to the WWE Universe on X expressing her appreciation for all the well-wishes that she received. She wrote:

"Wow the love and support means more to me than you'll ever know! What hurts more than my knee is knowing I wont be able to perform for all of you for a while. I LOVE what I do and I'm blessed to do this. As the saying goes, the comeback is greater than the setback. Love you guys #StarkMarks."

Natalya quote tweeted it and wrote that she cannot wait to see Zoey come back better than ever.

"I can’t wait to see you come back BETTER than ever, @ZoeyStarkWWE . Your strength is very inspiring—"

You can check out the tweets below:

Natalya wants to work with NXT star Sol Ruca

During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya stated that she was interested in working with NXT star Sol Ruca. She praised the latter for being creative.

"I think she has a really, she's very creative. And I watched her speed match the other day against Candice LeRae. I think she has got a great attitude, great personality, and her style. She is very, very creative, but I think her attitude, like just in speaking with her backstage, she is very respectful. But like when you see her work, she really draws, she commands your attention. I think Sol is awesome, and I would love to work with Sol one day."

Sol Ruca is the current NXT Women's North American Champion. A match between her and Natalya would be interesting to see.

